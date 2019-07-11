Commission Is Pleased with Lottery Performance

The Missouri State Lottery Commission held its quarterly meeting last week in Jefferson City, where the five-member board commended the Lottery for achieving its highest performing year to date.

Lottery sales topped $1.46 billion in FY19, resulting in a record-breaking $346.7 million in proceeds for public education.

Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon reported that a full $323 million in Lottery proceeds have already been transferred to the education fund this fiscal year, and another $23.7 million from FY19 sales will be transferred in early July.

“That’s incredible news,” noted Paul Kincaid, Commission chairman.

The Commission also received updates about upcoming Lottery games and promotions, as well as efforts to expand the number of Missouri Lottery retailers, while optimizing sales and building a recognition program for existing retailers.

The Missouri State Lottery Commission will next meet in September.