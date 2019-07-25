Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

In Wednesday evening Bible Study, Pastor Gary used Scriptures from 1 Corinthians 13 & 14:26-40.

Thursday evening prayer meeting focused on “Praying.” Pastor Gary used Scriptures Psalm 17:6, 3:4; Genesis 5:26; Hebrews 4:16, 10:22; Mark 11:24, 9:23; James 1:6; John 14;14; & Romans 3:23.

Friday prayer meeting Scriptures used by Pastor Gary were James 5:13-17; & 1 Kings 18:1.

Sat. Morning Men’s Fellowship Breakfast was well attended. Devotion was given by Brandt Snelson, about the Three Hebrew Children.

Sat. evening prayer meeting, Pastor Gary used Scriptures James 4:4-12.

Sunday morning Bro. Don Lunn opened with prayer, praise, & Scripture from Psalms 96:1-13. We had 37 in attendance. Sis. Linda led Sunday School class using Scriptures 2 Peter 1:4-6. Special singing was by Sis. Linda Roberts. Happy Birthday was sung to Miss Lillie Osburn.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Hope”, using Scriptures Psalms 34:1-18.

There was one rededication this morning. Praise the Lord!

Sunday evening our revival started. We had over 60 in attendance. Special music was by Sis. Linda Roberts, Pastor Gary, & Sis. Sherri Roy & girls.

Bro. Mark Roy brought a wonderful message of “Rut to Revival.” He used Scriptures from 2 Timothy 1:3-7, Isaiah 64:7. There were four rededications.

Revival will continue Mon. 22nd through 26th, 7:00 pm nightly.

Special prayer requests this week were for the Toni Yost family, Burl Conrad, Josiah West, & Gracie Fleetwood.

Service time & location is Sunday 10:00 am & 6:00 pm, Wed Bible Study 7:00. Our church is located at the corner of NW Norman & Hampton (formerly NW 7th & 7th). Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.

A question to ask yourself is, How much of God do you want?