Church Of The Living God – Bevy Moore

Wednesday evening Bible Study continued about the gifts of the Spirit, 1 Corinthians 14:13-28.

We had our granddaughter, Caydee Burton, with us Thursday though Saturday.

Saturday morning was the Ladies Meeting & fellowship dinner. Devotional was about the foods listed in the Bible. We had several samples plus the lunch from those types of foods as well as talking about the health benefits of each. Not only the health benefits, but also that we are to take care of our body, since it does not belong to us, it belongs to God. He paid for it with a great price. It was really interesting…… and delicious!

Sunday morning we had 38 in attendance. Bro Don Lunn opened the service with prayer, praise & worship, & Scripture from Psalm 34:8-15.

Sister Linda Roberts led Sunday School using Scriptures from 2 Peter 1:3-10.

Pastor Gary preached the morning message of “We’re gonna make a mountain into a molehill”, using Scriptures Acts 8:26-38, John 3:1-5.

Fellowship dinner followed the morning service, then we had a baptizing at Arno, where Miss Brooklyn Simmons was baptized.

Sunday evening was the monthly Youth Service. Sister Linda sang a special. Bro. Jason Snelson preached the message about “Tongues.” Scriptures used were from James 1:26, 3:5-8; Proverbs 11:13, 10:19, 12:18, 16:21 & 28, 18:8; & others. We should use our words for good… only!

Our revival begins Sunday July, 21st at 6:00 pm, weeknights at 7:00 pm.

Special prayer requests this week are for June Ross, Cody Strong, Laiken Mercer, Burl Conrad, Addie West, Harold Goodnight, Mike Burris, Herval & Jean Porter, Doris Davidson, & Cindy Fleetwood.​

Saturday morning will be the Men’s Fellowship Breakfast at 7:00. All men are welcome to come fellowship & have some really good food.

Services at Sunday 10:00 am, 7:00 pm, & Wednesday Bible study at 7:00. Located at the corner of NW Hampton & Norman (formerly 7th & 7th). Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.