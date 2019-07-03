Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

June 23: Bro. Don opened the morning service with scripture reading and praise worship.

Sis. Linda taught class using 1st Peter 2:18-3:22. Highlights were: Don’t get upset when we’re falsely accused. Jesus didn’t threaten. God is always with us, in good times and in bad. God is no respector of persons, all are treated equally. God treats us not as if we’re adopted, but as if we’re blood-related, if we have accepted Jesus. Husbands, respect, love, and honor your wife. Wives will want to submit if husbands treat them the way God intends. Marriange is a working relationship. Be careful how we conduct ourselves.

Special music was by Sis. Linda Roberts and Crighton Smith. Pastor Gary brought the Sunday morning message about “Abstain from fleshly lust” 1 Peter 2:11 – Fleshly lusts are not only lusting after someone else, it can be after money, things, acceptance, etc. People are watching what you do. We need to obey the laws of the land, be honest in taxes, tithes, and the speed you drive. Ask yourself, does my life draw others to God? or push them away? We need to clean up our act, stop gossping! Live your life so that when people talk about you, they can’t help but say good things and praise God.

Sunday evening was Youth Night. Special music was by Bro. Don and Sis. Misty Lunn, Kal-El, and Crighton Smith. Bro. Jason Snelson brought the message “Be an example of the believers” with scripture 1 Timothy 4:12.

June 30: Wednesday evening Bible Study was led by Pastor Gary about “Gifts of the Spirit” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 12:4-11.

Sunday morning we had 35 in attendance. Bro. Don opened the service with praise and worship and scripure reading from Psalm 51:10-19, “We need to get restored.” Sis. Linda led class using scripture from 1 Peter 4:1-19. We need to wake up every morning with a purpose. Special singing was by Sis. Linda Roberts.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “We need to come to ourself,” using scripture from Luke 15:17. There was a wonderful moving of the Holy Spirit and one soul was saved!

Sunday evening was a wonderful singing service. Special prayer requests are the Caleb Christeson family, Jeremy, the John Perry family, Deana Parsick, Burl Conrad, Tabitha Spencer, Austin Olsen, the Charlene Irwin family, Donnie Gould, Don Reed, our upcoming revival, Doris Davidson, Gladys Peak, and Charles Peak.

Services are Sunday 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Wednesday Bible Study at 7 p.m. located at the corner of N.W. Norman and Hampton (formerly N.W. 7th & 7th). Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, assoc. Pastor Don Lunn, 417-250-2084.

Have a Happy 4th of July and remember to thank those who have made our country free.