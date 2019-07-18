Charles “Chuck” Graves

Charles Wayne “Chuck” Graves, of Republic, Missouri, was born on August 22, 1939, in Thornfield, Missouri, and passed into eternal rest on July 9, 2019, with his family by his side. Chuck lived a life with a strong work ethic and moral code. Born to Mildred Thelma (Delp) Graves and Euel Thomas Graves, Chuck grew up and attended school in Thornfield, Missouri to 8th grade and then was proud to be an Ava Bear at Ava High School as one of the only 6 foot 200 pound freshmen. He’d often review his old DOCOMO Ava High School yearbook to reminisce about the past and remember the names and faces of friends from school and teammates on the basketball court and the football field. Chuck married the lovely AHS Homecoming Queen Anna Jo Giffin in 1958 and to this union three children were born.

Never afraid to step out on faith and try for a new job or move where he was needed, Chuck worked as a lineman for KCPL & General Telephone. He retired as testing manager in 2002 from AMEC, the Association of Missouri Rural Electric Cooperatives in Jefferson City. He met and married Ruth Knipp Monks on May 20, 1995, who shared in his many adventures on the pontoon boat and later the quiet evenings watching the sunset from his back porch in Republic, Missouri, with the notorious Spencer the pup.

Chuck loved his family and will be sorely missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Jo, a grandson, and great-grandson. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Charla Jo Shull, son Wade Graves and wife Cheri, and son Bryan Graves and wife Susie, step-children Amanda Sizemore, Molly Smugala, Todd Monks, and Trent Monks and their spouses; twenty grandkids and sixteen great-grandkids; brother James Graves and wife Maxine; sister Carol Breid; brother John Graves and wife Jeanette. Chuck’s roots ran deep and he is remembered by many more wonderful relatives, neighbors, co-workers, and friends.

Memorial services for Chuck will be Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Thornfield Cemetery. Officiating will be Justin Bassett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Thornfield Cemetery, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.