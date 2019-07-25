CBCO Blood Drive In Ava August 2

O negative, A negative and A positive blood types are currently in short supply.

An upcoming Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) blood drive is scheduled for Friday, August 2, in Ava, Missouri.

The mobile facility and crew will be located at Life Church on North Jefferson Street. The hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Participants will receive a green “Adventure” t-shirt –– a colorful reminder of the summer season and the gift that means so much for local patients.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

To be eligible, participants must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

For more information, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.