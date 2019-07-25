Caney News – Janice Lafferty

July 14 – Caney Church met Sunday morniung to praise the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary gave a warm welcome to all. Prayer requests/praise reports given Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Genesis 2:18-24 for our devotion. God has provided all our needs.

After Sunday School, Happy Anniversary was sung to Jim and Janice Lafferty. God bless them.

Praise worship began with a time of testimony, Jeff Shipley and Jim Lafferty.

Service continued with congreational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill brought the morning message. His scripture was Isaiah 1:2-4, 9, 18.

America could be the one that Isaiah is speaking of in this scripture. if America would realize they can ask forgiveness and the Lord would wash them whiter than snow. Respect the Lord and follow His word and be blessed. A wonderfrul thing to know we are His!

A message from the Word.

Sunday evening Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. He led us in prayer. Singing special music was Kathleen Chaney and grandsons. Testimony Jack Essary, Janice Lafferty/Jr. Lawrence.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was the speaker Sunday evening. Joel 3:9, Micah 4:2-3.

There will always be troubles, trials, hard times, good times, war and peace. Be aware though that God is always in control.

Keep your faith in God. Trust Him. There will be a time when we will learn war no more.

Another message from the Word of God.

Come worship with us you are always welcome.