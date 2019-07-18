Campbell Named MoDOT District Engineer for Southwest Missouri

Steve Campbell, Neosho, has been named the district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southwest District. The district covers 21 counties and includes the cities of Springfield and Joplin.

A graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering, Campbell has 26 years of experience in project delivery. He began working for MoDOT in 1993, most recently serving as the Southwest District’s construction and materials engineer, a job he has held since 2011.

Campbell has served on a variety of statewide transportation teams throughout his career and has more than eight years serving on the Medical and Life Insurance Board of Trustees for MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the leadership of the communities we serve and further the positive relationships we already enjoy,” said Campbell. “I’m optimistic about the future of transportation in southwest Missouri and am excited to explore new ways to move our transportation system in a positive direction.”

Campbell and his wife, Nikki, have two teenage boys. The family lives on a farm in Neosho. In his spare time, Campbell enjoys floating, camping and other outdoor activities.