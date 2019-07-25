Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, July 31, 9 a.m. at the Caney Mtn. Conservation Area. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

Vacation Bible School at Happy Home Baptist Church Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd in the evenings 6-8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, August 3rd 2-5 p.m. Bring your songs and Bibles. Covered dishes appreciated but not required. @ Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. (417) 351-2570.

45-2t