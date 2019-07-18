Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570 41-2t

***

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday July 19-20 on the Ava Square. 44-1t

***

Friday Nite Music with the Steel Ridge Bluegrass band, Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. on the Ava Square. 44-1t

***

Classic Car Cruise-In & Ice Cream Social at Ava Square & Gazebo, Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m.

***

Revival at Church of the Living God, Sunday July 21st at 6 p.m. at the corner of NW Norman & Hampton (formerly 7th & 7th), then week nights at 7 p.m. Bro. Mark Roy from West Plains will be ministering. Pastor Moore 543-3785. Everyone welcome. 44-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m. at the Abbey. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 44-1t

***

Happy Home Church Vacation Bible School evenings Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd from 6-8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then. 44-2t

***