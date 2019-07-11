Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570 43-2t

The Douglas County Historical Society July Meeting Monday July 15th at the Douglas County museum at 6:30 pm. Everyone is welcome. 43-1t

Ozarks Native Plant Society meeting on Plant Identification on Tuesday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.. at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation at 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plains. Free and open to the public. For more information: call 417-257-7544 and your call will be returned. 42-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, July 17, 9 a.m. at Elk Ranch/Glade Top Trail area of Mark Twain National Forest (instead of Thompson Hollow). For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 43-1t

Douglas County University Extension Council Meeting, Wednesday, July 17 at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava. 42-2t

Crosslines and Care to Learn food distribution give-a-way Friday, July 19 on the Ava R-I School campus in front of the bus parking lot east of the high school, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Enter from Jefferson St. 43-2t

