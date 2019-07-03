Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. at Assenmacher Farm, with potluck. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday. Bring your songs and Bibles to worship, covered dishes optional, Saturday, July 6th 2-5 p.m. at Douglas County Veterans Memorial Bldg. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Clip and Clean Trail Ride, Wednesday, July 10, 9 a.m. at Glade Top Marsh, For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

***

Ava Area Ambulance District Board Monthly Meeting Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

***

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting Tuesday, July 16 at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

***

Douglas County University Extension Council Meeting, Wednesday, July 17 at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava.

***