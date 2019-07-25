Breedon Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with an opening prayer by Sue Thomas.

The children’s lesson was from 1 Sam. 17. David fought the battle with Goliath in the name of the Lord. David said, “…the battle is the Lord’s, and He will give you into our hands.”

The adult class lesson was from Hebrews chapters 11-13.

After David Williams asked the blessing in prayer, he and Jacelyn Terry collected the offerings.

We had congregational singing, followed by special songs from Ronnie and Sue Thomas, Jacelyn Terry, Lisa Lafferty, and Susie Sisco and David Williams.

Pastor Cub preached the message from Romans 3. “Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe. “ Romans 3:22.

The invitation was extended and the altar was opened and used for prayer. Bill Harper dismissed the service in prayer.

Sunday night service began with congregational singing, followed by specials from Ronnie and Sue Thomas,with help from Judy Willis and Susie Sisco. David and Susie, Jacelyn, and Kerry and Lisa Lafferty also sang.

Ronnie Thomas led the devotional from Matthew 24: 5-13 and Matthew 25: 41. Are we doing enough or praying enough to see our loved ones saved?

Lisa Lafferty will lead the devotional next Sunday night.