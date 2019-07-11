Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with the reading of Psalms 67. Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The adult class studied Hebrews 4-7. We need to be steadfast in the faith. Questions were answered and seven more were asked to be found for next week.

David Williams asked the blessing in prayer for the offering. He then collected the offering.

After congregational singing, we had special songs from Ronnie and Sue Thomas, with the help of Judy Willis. Then, Judy, her daughter Rachel, and Wilma Hampton sang. Judy also sang a solo.

Pastor Cub preached the message from St. John 14: 1-31. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Him.

The invitation was extended and the service closed in prayer by Bill Harper.

The Sunday night fellowship was enjoyed with good food and a wonderful spirit-filled movie. Thank you to all who participated.

Friday night is our monthly singing. Service begins at 7:00. Bless us with your presence.