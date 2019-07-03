Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with the reading of Psalms 95. Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from the book of Jonah. Are we running from the Lord? May we return or turn to the Lord, even if it takes something in our lives as big as a whale. Jacelyn Terry has been helping teach the lesson with the use of the flannel graph board. She does a wonderful job.

The adult class read and discussed Hebrews chapters 1-3. Questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week’s homework.

David Williams asked the blessing in prayer for the offering, then he and Jacelyn collected the offering.

After congregational singing, we were blessed with special songs from Roy Hampton, Wilma Hampton, Judy Willis, and Kerry and Lisa Lafferty.

Pastor Cub preached the message from l John 3. We are the children of God, if we have repented and asked Him to save our souls.

The invitation for salvation was extended and the altar opened for prayer, then Bill Harper dismissed the service in prayer.

Sunday night service began with congregational singing. Kerry Lafferty led the devotional and read several passages of scripture concerning the next coming of Christ. The discussion was interesting and informative. We appreciated his knowledge.

Next Sunday evening we will have a time of fellowship with a fish fry and a movie outdoors for the children. Bless us with your presence. Service time 6:00 p.m.