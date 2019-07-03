Books-n-Bits – The Douglas County Public Library

We had great fun at the Douglas County Public Library last month when magician Marty Hahne and the Monkeys on Mars Puppet Show stopped by to entertain the kids. They just howled with laughter. We were very happy to have the Ava kindergarten summer school classes join us for these programs and to have them be part of our summer reading festivities. And we certainly enjoyed hearing stories of times past from Kathy Reser, Norma Stillings, and Marsha Thauwald as part of the Chamber of Commerce 2500 Miles of Art and Culture. Nina Carter and Janet Ariciu were gracious to spend time helping patrons with geneaology research, also as part of the 2500 Miles of Art and Culture. Our final program this season will be provided by the Douglas County Extension office. The date hasn’t been set yet, but we look forward to having them give us tips on eating smart and being active.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
- Dark Site, by Patrick Lee
- The Never Game, by Jeffrey Deaver
- Skin Game, by Stuart Woods
- The Invited, by Jennifer McMahon
- Strong as Steel, by Jon Land
- Saving Meghan, by D.J. Palmer
- If, Then, by Kate Hope Day
- Like Lions, by Brian Panowich
- The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake
- Stranger Diaries, by Elly Griffiths
- The Victory Garden, by Rhys Bowen
- Hooks Can Be Deceiving, by Betty Hechtman
- Brunch at Bittersweet Cafe, by Carla Laureano
- Sentenced to Death, by Anthony Horowitz
- It’s a Christmas Thing, by Janet Dailey
- Resistance Women, by Jenifer Chiaverini
- They All Fall Down, by Rachel Howzell Hall
- Confessions of an Innocent Man, by David R. Dow
- The Patient One, by Shelley Shepard Gray
- Fall Back Down When I Die, by Joe Wilkins
NONFICTION
- The Last Stone, by Mark Bowden
- An Elegant Defense; The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System, by Matt Richtel
- Nanaville: Adventure in Grandparenting, by Anna Quindlen
- Underland, by Robert McFarlane
- The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the age of Terror and Trump, by Andrew McCabe
- A Dog Named Beautiful, by Rob Kugler
- How to Forget, by Kate Musgew
- Point of View, by Elizabeth Hasselback
- Truth Worth Telling, by Scott Pelley
- Sea Stories: My Lifein Special Operations, by William H. McCraven
- A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win WWII, by Sonia Purnell.
DVDs
- The Next Pompeii
- The World’s Fastest Animal
- Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew
- 20 Garfield Stories
- The Berenstain Bears Adventures in Bear Country
- The Berenstain Bears: It’s Time for School
- Wordworld Building Readers: Fun and Games!