Books-n-Bits – The Douglas County Public Library

We had great fun at the Douglas County Public Library last month when magician Marty Hahne and the Monkeys on Mars Puppet Show stopped by to entertain the kids. They just howled with laughter. We were very happy to have the Ava kindergarten summer school classes join us for these programs and to have them be part of our summer reading festivities. And we certainly enjoyed hearing stories of times past from Kathy Reser, Norma Stillings, and Marsha Thauwald as part of the Chamber of Commerce 2500 Miles of Art and Culture. Nina Carter and Janet Ariciu were gracious to spend time helping patrons with geneaology research, also as part of the 2500 Miles of Art and Culture. Our final program this season will be provided by the Douglas County Extension office. The date hasn’t been set yet, but we look forward to having them give us tips on eating smart and being active.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Dark Site, by Patrick Lee

The Never Game, by Jeffrey Deaver

Skin Game, by Stuart Woods

The Invited, by Jennifer McMahon

Strong as Steel, by Jon Land

Saving Meghan, by D.J. Palmer

If, Then, by Kate Hope Day

Like Lions, by Brian Panowich

The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake

Stranger Diaries, by Elly Griffiths

The Victory Garden, by Rhys Bowen

Hooks Can Be Deceiving, by Betty Hechtman

Brunch at Bittersweet Cafe, by Carla Laureano

Sentenced to Death, by Anthony Horowitz

It’s a Christmas Thing, by Janet Dailey

Resistance Women, by Jenifer Chiaverini

They All Fall Down, by Rachel Howzell Hall

Confessions of an Innocent Man, by David R. Dow

The Patient One, by Shelley Shepard Gray

Fall Back Down When I Die, by Joe Wilkins

NONFICTION

The Last Stone, by Mark Bowden

An Elegant Defense; The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System, by Matt Richtel

Nanaville: Adventure in Grandparenting, by Anna Quindlen

Underland, by Robert McFarlane

The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the age of Terror and Trump, by Andrew McCabe

A Dog Named Beautiful, by Rob Kugler

How to Forget, by Kate Musgew

Point of View, by Elizabeth Hasselback

Truth Worth Telling, by Scott Pelley

Sea Stories: My Lifein Special Operations, by William H. McCraven

A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win WWII, by Sonia Purnell.

DVDs

The Next Pompeii

The World’s Fastest Animal

Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew

20 Garfield Stories

The Berenstain Bears Adventures in Bear Country

The Berenstain Bears: It’s Time for School

Wordworld Building Readers: Fun and Games!