Bonna Mae Carol Mullens

Bonna Mae Carol (Brixey) Mullens, daughter of the late Harley Amos and Vera Arlene (Proctor) Brixey, was born May 9, 1934, in Coldspring, Missouri, and departed this life June 30, 2019, at her home in Douglass, Kansas. She was 85 years, 1 month, and 21 days of age.

Bonna moved to Wichita, Kansas, in 1953 and met the love of her life, Walter Presley Mullens. They were married October 7, 1955, in Wichita. Three children were born to this union: Greg, Beverly, and Donna.

Bonna enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved her extended family as well and enjoyed the times they visited. She loved to cook for her family and had the ability to make a wonderful meal out of whatever she had on hand. She also had a drapery business in her home for over 40 years.

Bonna was saved at a young age and walked with her Savior throughout her entire life.

Besides her parents, Bonna was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 64 years, Walter Mullens of Douglass, Kansas, one son, Greg Mullens and his wife, Sallie, of Elk City, Oklahoma, two daughters, Beverly Schellenger and her husband, Jeff, of Douglass, Kansas, and Donna Gainer and her husband, Bob, of Wichita, Kansas, twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends who will dearly miss her.

Funeral services for Bonna Mullens will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Denlow Church, Vanzant, Missouri. Burial will be in Denlow Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.

Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com