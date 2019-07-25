Blunt Meets with Ava FFA

Photo submitted

WASHINGTON – On Friday, July 29, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) met with FFA students from Ava. Upon meeting the students, Blunt commented: “It is always great to meet with the next generation of farmers when they visit Washington. There is more opportunity ahead in Missouri’s ag industry than we have seen in decades, and the FFA is an invaluable resource in helping these students get the tools they need to be successful.” Shown above, from left to right, Senator Blunt, Layla Giorgianni, Lauren King, MacKenzie Lawson, Rebekah Evans, and Hannah Evans. The students were in Washington, D.C. to attend the Washington Leadership Conference, a five-day event.