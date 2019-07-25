Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:2

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Romans 12:9-21 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the offerings today.

We sang Happy Anniversary to Angie and Bobby Turley. We appreciate them so much and pray God blesses them always. Happy 33 years.

Please pray with us for Gary and Theta Nokes, Mike Parker and Becky, Tiffanee Satterfield and girls, Steven Johnson, John and Zamber Little and family; Dara Strong and family, Lisa Clayton, Jeannie Miller, Faye, Roy Frye, Kay, Betty Satterfield, Araceli Potter, Wanda Goss and family, June Dodson, camps, people traveling all unspoken, sick, unsaved, bereaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, and each other.

We had good testimonies of answered prayers in both services.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Hebrews 12:1-2. Believe in the word of God and claim its promises. Be careful of sin and look to Jesus.

Brother Richard Potter preached God’s message on Sunday evening. We are standing on holy ground when we are close to God. Have faith in what you pray for. God is there with you and will answer at the right time.

We enjoyed the special songs sung by Theta Nokes and Ella Faye Mitchell.

We will have our chicken dinner on Sunday at noon for July birthdays and anniversaries.

May God bless you all this week.