Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God. 1 John 5:5

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Genesis 2:18-24 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland. Theta Nokes sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message form Jeremiah 2:5. We must be careful to not fall away.

Please pray with us for Tiffanee Satterfield, Gary and Theta Nokes, Honie Nokes, Mike Parker and Becky, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, June Dodson, Del and Tanya Scott, Dara Strong and family. Dana Brazeal and family, the Kevin Breeding and Joe Brown families, and all others who are bereaved; all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, Camp Joy, and each other.

The Kiddie Camp was a success and the middle and high school camps are this week and next. Pastor David and I delivered groceries to the kitchen Saturday afternoon.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good testimonies given in both services.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 John 5:1-5. If we as Christains are truly saved, we will keep God’s Commandments. Those that do have belief and faith in God that we can overcome anything by giving it to God.

May God bless you all his week.