Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 5:16.

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 119:105-112 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Brayden Lansdown and Theta Nokes each sang a special for us. AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Kiddie Camp will be held July 13th for ages 4-8. For more information, you may call Alicia Adams at 417-255-3802.

Please pray with us for Kevin Breeding, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Dara Strong and family, Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Euvenia Casady, Gary and Theta Nokes, Honie Nokes, Pastor David, Camp Piland, all who are sick, bereaved, military, unsaved, unspoken, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

Pastor David did not feel well, so Brother Richard Potter filled the pulpit for him. Sunday evening he used Acts 12:1-17 for God’s message. We serve the Most High God and He honors the prayers of Christians that are truly saved. Pray for our lost families and all lost. Time is running out. We have to keep working for God to save all we can.

May God bless you all this week.