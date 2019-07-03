Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world then love of the Father is not in him. 1 John 2:15.

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Isaiah 61:1-8 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland

The church sang Happy Anniversary to Pastor David and I. We have been blessed with 45 years.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker and Becky, Kevin Breeding, Dana Brazeal, Gary and Theta Nokes, Honie Nokes, Euvenia Casady, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Tiffanee Satterfield and girls, Dara Strong and family, Kay, Wanda Goss and family, Evelyn Adams, all who are bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, camps and each other.

Brayden Lansdown and Wanda Goss each sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 2 Thessalonians 2:1-6.

Sunday evening worship began with singing, testimonies, and specials from Richard Potter and Pastor David.

Pastor David then preached God’s message from 1 John 2:14-17. Spiritual growth starts when we are babes in Christ. We need the mature Christians to teach the babes in the right way (God’s way) to grow. Mature Christians need to set a good example.

We are not having Wednesday evening Bible study right now.

May God bless you all.