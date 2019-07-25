Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Our service this July 21, 2019 began with the reading of Mark 3:1-5. Prayer requests and prayers around the altar ensued before dismissing to Sunday School.

In Matthew 8:14-22, Jesus healed Peter’s mother-in-law from a fever. Jesus was willing and able to heal all: the young, the gentile, the Jew, and aged. Isaiah 53:4 and 1 Peter 2:24 speaks of the healing afforded all as Jesus suffered on the cross. As He planned to leave Capernaum, a scribe approached Him, desiring to follow Jesus. Jesus answered saying that the “Son of man have not where to place His head”. Not that Jesus was destitute but rather that nothing would distract from the gospel and the love of our Heavenly Father. He had no physical beauty, no wealth to be seen. Yet He created a coin in the fish’s mouth to meet His need to pay taxes. Jesus was declaring that it is an easy matter to say a thing: but have you considered the cost?

God demands commitment in the relationships He is a part of. Luke 14:26 reads that we are not to put anything before the will of God including our family for God knows our needs and responsibilities as well as theirs. God tested Abraham this way: sacrifice the son of promise I gave you. Abraham trusted and obeyed God, putting God’s will before his own. Abraham honored God and God honored Abraham’s faithfulness by providing a ram as the sacrifice instead.

John 15:16 and Romans 9:16 declare it is God who chooses an individual. Once called, we make the choice to accept the call to salvation and commitment to God and His ways or not, an exercise of our free will.

The youth learned more about the creation of Adam and Eve. Pastor Vic Murdy then purposed to preach from John 4 a message entitled “Come See a Man”. But with the move of the Holy Spirit, he reminded us of scriptures that declared we must stay connected to the vine to live and bear fruit. Fruit of a broken branch begins to spoil and stink. A pruned tree bears good fruit, pruning being a work of God and though unpleasant for us, quite necessary for growth. He reminded us that we are chosen by God (John 15:16) and “ordained you that you should go and bring forth fruit and that your fruit would remain and whatsoever you would ask of the Father in my name, He may give it you”. The next verse reminds us that we are to love one another. Without love, good works are dead works. It is no small matter that the God of Creation has called us individually, that the God of all power would look upon man and beckon us to Him. But in order to serve and bear good fruit, we must keep our eyes on Jesus thereby staying on the vine. Once we choose Him, we are not to turn aside from our promise to follow Him, obeying His statues and call.

“Godliness with contentment offers great gain” 1 Timothy 6:6. Paul stated that he was content whether he abound or abased. So we should be content whether we are in lack or abundance, trusting and leaning on God, our provider and caregiver.

Blackjack Church service on Sunday mornings begins at 10:00 am. Please feel free to join us. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. We are not to forsake the assembly of ourselves together. We come to worship and thank God for His provisions and care. Then we are to leave church to serve Him wherever we may be. What a great God we serve! God bless you all.