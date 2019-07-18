Black Jack -Carol Murdy

Our day of worship this July 14 began with prayer and the reading of Psalms 62. Prayer requests and special prayers around the altar ensued before Sunday School classes began.

Continuing in Matthew 8:1-13, we discussed further factors involved with those who approached Jesus for healing. The Roman centurion put aside his authority and called Jesus “Lord”. He showed respect and humbled himself before Jesus in acknowledgement that Jesus had supreme power. All Jews were under the authority of Romans at this time, their lives and circumstances of their days dictated by the Romans. Regardless, Jesus was willing to travel whatever the distance to heal his stricken servant. In contrast, John 4:47-50 speaks of the nobleman who besought Jesus that He would go to him and heal his son. This was a Jewish man of authority and position, but his approach was without humility, honor or respect. Jesus did not offer to journey to the nobleman’s home. Instead He sent His word and the son was healed that selfsame hour. The nobleman and his house were saved. Jesus regards the low estate of His people.

Before worship service, the youth studied the re-creation of the earth and how man and woman were formed. Then Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Hebrews l0. Perilous times are upon us. Yet there are many who are pleasers of self, having a form of godliness, but deny the power of God (2 Timothy 3:5) Where is our substance? We are without power, signs and wonders. Jesus declared that greater works than what He did we would do (John 14:12). God says that we can, but the devil is still whispering as he whispered to Eve – did God really mean that? Why do we choose to believe the lie rather than the truth? Of the two immutable things God cannot do, one is to lie! (Hebrews 6:l8)

Verse 10:35 tells us to “hold fast our confession”. What do we say that we are? If a Christian, is the image of God seen in us? In 1 Kings 18:21, the questions arises “…how long will you be of two opinions?” Do you serve God or Baal? We cannot serve both. The commandments of God are not suggestions; they are directives. Living in accordance with them, that image of Jesus formulates as we allow the word to bring forth those changes in our lifestyle pleasing to God. Hebrews 10:1-9 reminds us that the law brought sins to our remembrance as sacrifices were offered for them each year. Burnt offerings and sacrifices were not pleasing to God who then sent His Son, the Perfect and final sacrifice. Under grace, our sins are purged. God will not remind us of them but the devil certainly does. His goal is to separate us from God and to keep us apart from our Creator and His blessings. The devil is relentless but with God always have the victory.

Continued reading of the Word purges out the old ways and brings in the new. Our hearts are sprinkled from an evil conscience (verse 22) with the washing of the Word. God would have us to be transformed by the renewing of our mind (Romans 12) The Bible does not need to be re-written; rather it needs to be re-read.

We cannot take our salvation for granted. It can be lost. (Ezekiel 3 and 33) Is it a pearl of great price to you? We are to assemble together, to encourage each other unto love (verses 24, 25) “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” Under the law, punishments were immediate. Under the dispensation of grace, there is a sorer punishment for disobedience (verses 28, 29). Vengeance is the Lord’s if we turn from the salvation He so suffered and died for to give us. Rather, keep your confidence in Him for there is a great recompense of reward (verse 36)

Sunday services begin at l0:00 am. All are welcomed. Contact Pastor Murdy at 4l7-543-3659. Our next breath is not guaranteed us. It is time to get our house in order while we can. God bless you. .