Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Our opening scripture this Sunday, June 30, 2019 was Psalms 29 followed by prayer around the altar. Sunday School classes were not held to assure dismissal by noon as Blackjack Church was scheduled to minister at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home at 2:00 pm.

Following worship and special music, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from parts of Philippians 3 and John 17. In the beginning of Philippians, Paul writes to put people in remembrance of things previously preached. He states he does not mind at all doing this, adding it is “safe” or a good thing to be reminded. Next, he cautions the Christian to “beware of dogs, beware of evildoers, beware of concision”. Concision means to mutilate, cut up or make into pieces. The Jews under the law required circumcision before salvation; Paul saw it as unnecessary and not a requirement under grace. Jesus was the perfect sacrifice for sin in our place. He came for this purpose in obedience to the Father, and is now seated at the right hand of the Father in heaven. There was nothing left undone for those who believe on Him. John 17 records Jesus’s prayer unto the Father for us. He asks for the Father to keep us safe, to sanctify us through His truth, the Word. Jesus gives unto us the glory the Father gave Him.

Jesus was our example of living a life pleasing unto the Father. Through Him, we can receive salvation. He prayed for us while on earth and intercedes for us as our Mediator unto the Father. All that we need is found in Him because Jesus’s work on our behalf to bring us into fellowship with the Father has been done. We have the choice of believing and receiving His promises and provisions or not. If we would believe, we could ask the Father in His name and He would do it. Jesus prays for those who believe on Him. He entwines Himself, the Father and the believer as one. What power we have in God. We are a child of the King! Jesus also gave us His glory in verse 22. Jesus prayed unto the Father for us; all of Jesus’s prayers were honored, fulfilled. As one who receives Christ as Savior, we learn to live differently – according to the Word and not as the world. As an example, a man can achieve the status of a policeman. But he must pickup the badge and wear it, walking, talking and behaving as a police officer in order to be known as one. The Bible tells us who we are in Christ Jesus and what He has ordained us to be and to do.

When the trump sounds at the Lord’s coming, only those who are looking for His return, waiting and listening for the call. Are you one who will hear?

Service is at l0:00 am and all are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. John 15:16, Jesus states “You have not chosen me but I have chosen you and ordained you…” Have you answered His call?