Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Bethany Baptist Church had a booth with children’s games and wrapped candies for rewards set up at the Douglas County Fair, Saturday afternoon. Helping with that effort was Tom Sloan and his daughter, Esther.

Tom Sloan is a third generation missionary to the southern part of Mexico. His mother’s father was a long term missionary there, his father was a Medical Missionary there until he died, and his mother is still there. He has been serving for 26 years himself. He and his wife have five children and still have two at home. They all help in their ministry.

Tom Sloan founded a radio ministry which broadcasts 24/7 into several Mexican states and into Guatemala. His desire is to have radio stations broadcasting all through Central and South America so that the millions who live there can hear the gospel message that Jesus died for their sins, was buried, and arose the third day to take away their sins and enable them for heaven. Millions have not heard the gospel. The third radio station was dedicated in May and the hope is to add another station in the near future.

Tom and his daughter, Esther, sang in the morning and afternoon services. Tom accompanied them in the morning with his guitar and in the afternoon at the piano. Missionaries need to be able to do a great many things in order to be effective in on the field. Guitars can be used for musical accompaniment wherever people can gather.

A question that people may ask is “How do you know that God has called you into a certain ministry?” Tom’s answer was that basically every Christian is called to serve the Lord in some way. When a specific call enters a person’s mind, Satan may cause the person to doubt the calling, his worthiness, his ability, and to believe that his past life and lack of talent disqualifies him. God knows what he is doing and will equip the person he calls to service.

Many people will not answer the call because they fear that they cannot support their families, because they do not want to give up financial sercurity, or simply that they do not want to give up their “right to themselves.” But God will provide and there is a true joy in serving God that cannot be gotten anywhere else.

God’s call may not always be to some foreign country to serve in hard places. It may be to go to lost people in a local nursing home, a lost neighbor down the street, to the lost people where you work, or to be faithful in your own church to pray for and financially support those who do go.