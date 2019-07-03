Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

July 1, 2019 – The folks at Bethany Baptist Church love the Fourth of July with all the celebrations connected with it. They had a booth set up at the Heart of the Ozarks big event and so spent the evening greeting people who came by the booth, assisting youngsters with the “Tic-Tac-Toe” game, and just having fun. Some enjoyed selecting from the choices of hamburgers with all the fixings, hot dogs, cobblers and ice cream, ice cones, and funnel cakes.

The nursing home staff and the community around Ava support this Fourth of July fireworks by having several fundraisers. So the fireworks display was outstanding. It is to the credit of the people of this area that when the opening prayer was made, the color guard moved out, Star Spangled Banner was sung, and the pledge to the flag was presented that hats were off and people stood in respectful silence. We love the flag, our country, and Ava.

The Jubilee Singers sang a patriotic song in the morning service before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message on “Seven words that will make America great again.”

Those words are found in 2 Chronicles 7:14 four key words are “humble, pray, seek, and turn.” The Bible states a principle that was true for Israel and would be true for us today. If we the people who believe in God in America would humble ourselves before God acknowledging his authority and seeing our own need, if we sincerely and honestly prayed with faith believing God’s promises, if we would seek the Lord on his terms to put Him first, and if we would turn away from our sins that the Bible calls abomination, especially our own lack of faith, obedience and righteousness, then God would hear our prayers for our nation and families, he would forgive our sins, and heal the tragic human divides in our otherwise beautiful land.

Sunday evening, the church presented a program of patriotic music and testimonies of appreciation to God and for the brave men and women who have sacrificed to secure the freedoms we enjoy in America.