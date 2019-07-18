BBB Tips for Finding A Reliable Pet Sitter, Kennel

ST. LOUIS – Finding a reliable pet sitter or boarding facility is critical for pet owners who travel. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has tips to help you find the right fit for you and your pet.

“Many people think of their pets as members of the family. If the pet can’t go along on your vacation or business trip, you need to know that they will be cared for in your absence,” said Michelle Corey, St. Louis BBB president and CEO. “BBB Business Profiles can help you evaluate many kennels and boarding facilities as well as pet-sitting services.”

Common complaints BBB receives about kennels, boarding facilities and pet-sitting services include billing issues and concerns about the pet’s condition during and after its stay.

BBB advises pet owners to do their homework before they make a decision. Besides entrusting the care of your beloved animal to another person or business, using a sitter means that person will have access to your home.

Think about what your pet needs. Will the pet be fine with someone who stops by once or twice a day? In addition to food and water, what else does your pet need? Medication? Daily walks? Play time? Litter box cleaning? Do you have enough supplies on hand to provide for the pet’s needs?

Friends or your veterinarian may have the names of trusted sitters or kennels. Ask the sitter or kennel for the names and contact information of previous customers. Call these references to ask them how often they’ve used that sitter, whether they were satisfied and how their pets were when they returned from their travels.

Meet with potential sitters or visit the kennel before you make a decision. Introduce the sitter to your pet and observe their interaction. If you go to the kennel, inspect the facilities for cleanliness and ask how they will meet your pet’s needs. Bring a list of those needs and ask how they will be met. How will they handle emergencies?

BBB recommends consumers consider the following when looking for a pet sitter or boarding provider:

– Research the company’s background and licensing. Visit bbb.org to view a BBB Business Profile on any service company you plan to hire. Learn more about its reputation and any history of complaints. Always confirm that the company is licensed and insured, if required.

– Compare prices and services offered. If possible, check with several businesses to find out what they charge and what services they provide. Ask for a written list of the services your pet will receive for the basic fee and what might be additional. Some boarding facilities include grooming before the pet leaves while others charge extra for that service.

– Are sitters bonded? If the sitter is coming to your home, ask if he or she is bonded. Make sure valuables and sensitive papers are stored out of sight and preferably under lock and key. Consider a criminal background check on anyone with access to your home.

– Get it in writing. Once you choose a sitter or kennel, get an agreement in writing of how your pet will be cared for, and have the sitter or kennel sign it. Most businesses will have their own contracts. Make sure you read and understand any contract before you sign it. Discuss payment terms and pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the charge.

