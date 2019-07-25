Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site Presents Special Traveling Exhibit –– Struggle for Statehood: Missouri Becoming a State Aug. 5 – Sept. 13

JEFFERSON CITY – The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site has been chosen by the Missouri Humanities Council to host a very special traveling exhibit on the Missouri struggle for statehood. The exhibit details the fascinating facts and debate surrounding Missouri being admitted into the Union in 1821.

The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 5 – Sept. 13.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob. For more information about the exhibit, call the site at 573-546-3454.