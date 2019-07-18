Ave Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 7th – July 13th

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 4

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 10

Assist Person – 1

Burglary – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 4

Check Well Being – 4

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 6

Community Event – 2

Community Policing – 9

General Disturbance – 4

Noise Disturbance – 1

Fireworks – 1

Found Property – 1

Fraud – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Misc/All Other – 11

Missing Person – Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Stealing – 4

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 28

Trespassing – 2

Vandalism – 1

Vehicle Parking – 1

Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 113

On 7/8, Ava Police responded to E. Broadway, to assist the lifting of a subject who was on the floor and couldn’t get up.

On 7/9, Ava Police responded to a call from a person saying they had sold a car, but the buyer had never made payments. Police informed the caller that it was a civil matter.

On 7/9, Ava Police responded to reports of a 17 year old dating a 14 year old. Police informed the caller that there was no crime being comitted.

On 7/10, Ava Police responded to reports of a fight between three men at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Posey Street. Police broke up the fight and recommended the participants all stay away from each other.

On 7/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a Walmart customer wearing a mask and trenchcoat. No formal report was made.

On 7/13, Ava Police responded to reports of a non-custodial parent kidnapping. The child’s information was entered into the police database as missing.