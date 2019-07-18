Ave Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
July 7th – July 13th
-
Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 4
- Assault – 1
- Agency Assist – 10
- Assist Person – 1
- Burglary – 1
- Check Building – 1
- Check Person – 1
- Check Vehicle – 4
- Check Well Being – 4
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 6
- Community Event – 2
- Community Policing – 9
- General Disturbance – 4
- Noise Disturbance – 1
- Fireworks – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Fraud – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 1
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Misc/All Other – 11
- Missing Person – Juvenile – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
- Stealing – 4
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 28
- Trespassing – 2
- Vandalism – 1
- Vehicle Parking – 1
- Warrant – 2
Total Calls – 113
On 7/8, Ava Police responded to E. Broadway, to assist the lifting of a subject who was on the floor and couldn’t get up.
On 7/9, Ava Police responded to a call from a person saying they had sold a car, but the buyer had never made payments. Police informed the caller that it was a civil matter.
On 7/9, Ava Police responded to reports of a 17 year old dating a 14 year old. Police informed the caller that there was no crime being comitted.
On 7/10, Ava Police responded to reports of a fight between three men at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Posey Street. Police broke up the fight and recommended the participants all stay away from each other.
On 7/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a Walmart customer wearing a mask and trenchcoat. No formal report was made.
On 7/13, Ava Police responded to reports of a non-custodial parent kidnapping. The child’s information was entered into the police database as missing.