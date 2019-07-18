Ave Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900  Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 7th – July 13th

 

  • Alarm – 2

  • Animal Call – 4
  • Assault – 1
  • Agency Assist – 10
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Burglary – 1
  • Check Building – 1
  • Check Person – 1
  • Check Vehicle – 4
  • Check Well Being – 4
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Civil – 6
  • Community Event – 2
  • Community Policing – 9
  • General Disturbance – 4
  • Noise Disturbance – 1
  • Fireworks – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 1
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Misc/All Other – 11
  • Missing Person – Juvenile – 1
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
  • Stealing – 4
  • Traffic Control – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 28
  • Trespassing – 2
  • Vandalism – 1
  • Vehicle Parking – 1
  • Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 113

On 7/8, Ava Police responded to  E. Broadway, to assist the lifting of a subject who was on the floor and couldn’t get up.

On 7/9, Ava Police responded to a call from a person saying they had sold a car, but the buyer had never made payments. Police informed the caller that it was a civil matter.

On 7/9, Ava Police responded to reports of a 17 year old dating a 14 year old. Police informed the caller that there was no crime being comitted. 

On 7/10, Ava Police responded to reports of a fight between three men at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Posey Street. Police broke up the fight and recommended the participants all stay away from each other.

On 7/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a Walmart customer wearing a mask and trenchcoat. No formal report was made.

On 7/13, Ava Police responded to reports of a non-custodial parent kidnapping. The child’s information was entered into the police database as missing.

