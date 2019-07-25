Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Today it seems marriages are falling apart at an increasing rate. Marriage and the Sabbath are two institutions founded in Eden that were not lost after the fall. Both are sacred and under attack by the enemy of God and man. It was encouraging and refreshing to hear from three of our godly couples with a combined 135 years of experience in their marriages!

After Sabbath School where we separate into small groups to study the Bible, we join together in the sanctuary for a short presentation before the worship service which ends with prayer and praise time. Connie Opeka interviewed three couples who were celebrating anniversaries on July 12 – Ed and Linda Kennedy, Eck and Judy Ulrich, and the Clines – Mel and Cheryl.

They shared some stories of how they met, how they knew this was “the one” and what marriage has taught them. Mutual respect, accepting the differences, and stick-to-itiveness was a common theme. We laughed and cried with them and all enjoyed learning more about these lovely couples and marriage. Ed and Linda Kennedy were celebrating 50 years of marriage and their children honored them with a gathering at their home Saturday evening. It was a nice time of food and fellowship with nine states represented and many of their former students attending. There was plenty of delicious food attractively displayed and all were sent home with a bar of Linda’s famous homemade soap!

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message titled, “A Time for Fire Works!” based upon Philippians 2:12, “Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.”

This verse drives home three points – 1) obedience 2) the time is now, and 3) work out your own salvation with fear and trembling. But what is the apostle Paul talking about here? Many people falsely have the idea that Seventh-day Adventist believe and teach that we are saved by works or faith and works.

Pastor Wolfe went on to describe how the works mentioned in Philippians 2 is not talking about works as labor but works as relationships. Marriages and family relationships take work! You must work through challenges, difficulties and afflictions. Friendships have to work through differences also. Are we “working” on our relationship with God?

Being close to the 4th of July Pastor Wolfe reminded us his title was not fireworks, but Fire works! He went on to explain how God is a consuming fire (Hebrews 12:28-29) and like a refiner’s fire (Malachi 3:1-3) and how we are to be gold tried in the fire (Revelation 3:18-22). So, it is God’s works! It is God who works in us both to will and to do of His good pleasure! (Philippians 2:13)

So, are we saved by faith? Yes! Are we saved by works? Yes – God’s works!! We are saved by grace through faith alone!

Pastor Wolfe shared an interesting story about Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves from the book, The Chosen – God’s Dream For You by Dwight Nelson.

When President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation every slave was free legally, but not every slave was free experientially. In order to be free experientially, slaves needed to (1) hear the good news; (2) believe the good news; (3) determine that the good news was true in their case; (4) refuse to remain in subjection as slaves any longer; (5) assert their freedom from their former taskmasters; and (6) count on the authority and power of the government that declared them free to now help them remain free!

And so it was and is at Calvary. With his own blood Jesus has signed the emancipation papers of the race. We are free from the tyrannical dominion of Satan, the cruel taskmaster! But, are we experiencing that freedom? Or are we slaves to sin?

The reason the call of the everlasting gospel is good news twice over is first it announces to us God’s universal acquittal of all sinners by grace; and second, it invites our personal acceptance of His saving grace through faith. Good news universally through grace, good news personally through faith – how could God’s news get any better than that! Fire works!

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 176 people in our community were served during the month of June. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 49 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,605 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!