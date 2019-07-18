Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

So, if you missed us last week, that is because we did not submit anything. This is not always the case, but this week we are combining two weeks…and we are usually writing one week behind to give us time to write.

Elder Jim Porter delivered a thought-provoking message, “Unheeded or Unheard?” from John 20:30-31. He explained how prophecy was the foundation of our faith and designed to change our heart. He also reminded us to be sober and vigilant because our adversary goeth about as roaring lion seeking whom he may devour and that we are to be IN the world but not OF the world. Are we hearing God’s message to us? Is it possible we are hearing, but not heeding or responding to his promptings and commands? It is a matter of serious reflection and prayer.

The next Sabbath we were blessed to have a guest speaker from the Iowa-Missouri conference, Scott Haakenson. He gave us a report about Sunnydale Seventh-day Adventist Academy in Centralia, Missouri. This an accredited secondary boarding school that has been providing a safe Christian environment for students since 1946 to grow spiritually, intellectually, socially, and physically. He shared some of their recent mission trips and activities as they encourage service and being active in the church as a way of life.

Elder Haakenson based his message on 1 Kings 17:24 and talked about stewardship in general. He shared his personal experience with proving or testing God’s faithfulness to take care of his needs. After he and his family returned from Lebanon where they had been missionaries, they were having trouble meeting all their expenses after their vehicle incurred some damage and needed repair. During this difficult time, he and his wife were both impressed after reading Malachi 3:10 that they should increase their giving by 5% as there were so many worthy causes they wanted to support. So, they decided to test God. And God came through! At the end of the year all their bills had been paid and they even had enough to buy a “want” item! These experiences build our faith and Pastor Haakenson encouraged us to test God. God is faithful!

Every quarter the children’s Sabbath School classes share with us what they learned and will recite memory verses and/or sing for us. This is something us older ones enjoy. It is good for the children to have the experience of being up front. And while participation is not mandatory, those who do enjoy it. Janitza Densmore and Tara Esquilla lead out in our two youngest children’s classes and they shared a few memory verses and sang some songs. Susan Simon teaches the Primary class and they had a model of the wilderness tabernacle and shared some of what they learned as the plan of salvation is shown in the sanctuary service. We enjoyed their songs also. Peter Eberhardt leads out in the Junior division and they shared some spiritual lessons from their favorite Bible stories and how to make personal application. Connie Opeka teaches the youth, but some of our youth are working at summer camp, some gone on a hiking adventure on the Continental Divide Trail from Mexico to Canada, and others were not there that week. But this past quarter the youth have been learning lessons from the parables Jesus told. At the end of the program Connie Opeka led all the young people who wanted to join the bell choir in a song as they played the Kristal Bells – which is a color-coded method allowing anyone who knows their colors to play as the conductor holds up the appropriate colors on cards. It is difficult to say whether the children who participated or the adults enjoyed it most! They also did a special music for the worship service.

Community Service report. We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We give away clothing during this time and occasionally have other items. We appreciate your donations and support as 176 people in our community were served during the month of June. We also appreciate the 49 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,605 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!