Ava Senior Center Menu, Activity Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., July 15 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, coleslaw, chocolate pie.

Tues., July 16 – Chicken Cordon Bleu over rice, stewed tomatoes, fresh baked roll, spiced applesauce cake.

Wed., July 17 – Ham & beans, oven friend potatoes, spinach, cornbread, coconut cream pie.

Thurs., July 18 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, homestyle biscuit, chocolate cake.

Friday, July 19 – Alpine chicken, mixed vegetables, cornbread, turtle brownie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712.

Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00

Monday Night Music

Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, July 15, 10 a.m.

Provided by Douglas County Health Dept.

Grief Support Group

Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, July 9, 2 p.m.

Elder Abuse Awareness

Wednesday, July 17, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, July 18 by Appointment

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Bingo – 1st & 3rd Fridays @ Noon

sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Wednesday, July 17: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, July 19: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.