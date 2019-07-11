Ava Senior Center Menu, Activity Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., July 15 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, coleslaw, chocolate pie.
- Tues., July 16 – Chicken Cordon Bleu over rice, stewed tomatoes, fresh baked roll, spiced applesauce cake.
- Wed., July 17 – Ham & beans, oven friend potatoes, spinach, cornbread, coconut cream pie.
- Thurs., July 18 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, homestyle biscuit, chocolate cake.
- Friday, July 19 – Alpine chicken, mixed vegetables, cornbread, turtle brownie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712.
Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, July 15, 10 a.m.
Provided by Douglas County Health Dept.
Grief Support Group
Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, July 9, 2 p.m.
Elder Abuse Awareness
Wednesday, July 17, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, July 18 by Appointment
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Bingo – 1st & 3rd Fridays @ Noon
sponsored by Season’s Hospice
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Wednesday, July 17: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, July 19: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.