Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., July 22 – Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie.
- Tues., July 23 – Cheese omelet, biscuit and gravy, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar.
- Wed., July 24 – Grilled chicken on a bun, peas and carrots, fresh tossed salad, Jello and fruit.
- Thurs., July 25 – Swiss steak, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, wheat roll, banana pudding dessert.
- Friday, July 26 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, Mandarin cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
Monday Night Music – Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m.
TOPS – Tuesday, July 23, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Tuesday, July 23: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, July 26: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.