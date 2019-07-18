Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., July 22 – Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie.

– Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie. Tues., July 23 – Cheese omelet, biscuit and gravy, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar.

– Cheese omelet, biscuit and gravy, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar. Wed., July 24 – Grilled chicken on a bun, peas and carrots, fresh tossed salad, Jello and fruit.

– Grilled chicken on a bun, peas and carrots, fresh tossed salad, Jello and fruit. Thurs., July 25 – Swiss steak, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, wheat roll, banana pudding dessert.

– Swiss steak, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, wheat roll, banana pudding dessert. Friday, July 26 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, Mandarin cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music – Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

TOPS – Tuesday, July 23, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays



Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Tuesday, July 23: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, July 26: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.



NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.