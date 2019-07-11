Ava Senior Center Council on Aging

By Tommy Roberts

Seniors, do you wish you had finished high school. The Missouri Adult Education and Literacy Classes offered here on Monday and Wednesday, from noon to 3:00, will help you get your GED. Just call (417) 255-7744 for more information.

Sybil Heckendorn, Evelyn Cantwell and Jerry Shepherd were winners of the last week of June Pitch Tournaments. July winners are Joretta Sawyer, Jim Estep and Lee Wilcox.

The Old Farmer sez: your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight, and bull-strong.

If 55 and older and looking for a job, AARP Service Employment Program will train you and pay you. Call (417) 873-9275 for more information.

The Code of Conduct at the Senior Center is to value all others and act with respect; abide by all laws, restrictions and precautions; and when we all pitch in . . . we all win.

Grief Support Group meets the third Tuesday from 10-11 and is sponsored by Three Rivers Hospice.

We appreciated the person on West 76 who displayed the large US flag up so high for all to see. I’m sure it was done in respect for our great America.

Join us at the center for a noon meal. We talk about things like pedal pushers; dimmer switches in the floor board; days when you poured salted peanuts in a bottle of RC Cola; and saddle oxfords. We can enlighten on other subjects as well.

You drop something when you are younger, you just pick it up. When you’re older and you drop something, you stare at it for a bit, wondering if you really need it anymore.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.