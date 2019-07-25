Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., July 29 – Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes & gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie.

– Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes & gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie. Tues., July 30 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, ice box dessert.

– Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, ice box dessert. Wed., July 31 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, rootbeer float.

– Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, rootbeer float. Thurs., August 1 – Ham, baked potato, green beans, roll, chocolate pudding trifle.

– Ham, baked potato, green beans, roll, chocolate pudding trifle. Friday, August 2 – Fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cobbler.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00

***



Monday Night Music

Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, July 30, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Wednesday, July 31: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, August 2: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.