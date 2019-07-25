Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., July 29 – Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes & gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie.
- Tues., July 30 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, ice box dessert.
- Wed., July 31 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, rootbeer float.
- Thurs., August 1 – Ham, baked potato, green beans, roll, chocolate pudding trifle.
- Friday, August 2 – Fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cobbler.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
Monday Night Music
Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, July 30, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Wednesday, July 31: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, August 2: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.