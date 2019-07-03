Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu and Activities Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., July 8 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, lemon cake.
  • Tues., July 9 – Sweet ‘n sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, brownie.
  • Wed., July 10 – Polish sausage simmered in Kraut, scalloped potatoes, homestyle biscuit, cherry chip cake.
  • Thurs., July 11 – Pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, coleslaw, pumpkin cheesecake.
  • Friday, July 12 – Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread, strawberry trifle.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

TOPS Tuesday, July 9, 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic Thursday, July 11 by Appointment

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Pool Tournament – Wed. @ Noon

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays 

Bingo –  1st & 3rd Fridays @ Noon, sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Billiards! 

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Tuesday, July 9: Douglas County to Ozark.
  • Friday, July 12: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

