Ava Schools To Host Enrollment Session for New or Transfer Students

Ava R-I is hosting a two-day pre-enrollment session for new and/or transfer students attending Ava Schools for the upcoming 2019-20 term. The pre-enrollment event is for all grade levels, including pre-k through 12th.

The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Registration will be held in the Ava R-I boardroom, which is located east of the high school building and south of the Decker Library. Watch for signs.

Representatives from elementary, middle school and high school will be present to assist with the process. A school nurse will also be on hand to verify student medical records or answer questions.

The following items are needed:

• Birth certificate is required to officially enroll. Copies may be obtained from the Douglas County Health Department, for a small fee.

• Current immunization record

• Social Security card (optional)

• Proof of residence which can be proven by presenting a utility bill or personal property tax receipt, etc.

• Previous school record or last grade card, if available.

Contact information: elementary office, 683-5450; middle school office, 683-3835; and high school, 683-5747.