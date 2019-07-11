Ava Resident Earns Degree

SALT LAKE CITY (Grassroots Newswire) July 9, 2019 – John McBryant, of Ava, Mo. has earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 147,000 graduates in all 50 states. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.