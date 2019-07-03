Ava R-1 English Teacher Zak Hamby Honored as Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year

Ava R-I Schools is proud to announce that Zak Hamby, an Ava High School English Teacher has been named a Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. Mr. Hamby has worked in the Ava School District for 5 years.

According to Dr. Jason Dial, Superintendent, “Mr. Hamby exemplifies what a great teacher should be, his talent for connecting with students and bringing English alive is what makes him a great teacher. Students are excited about his subject matter because of his passion and his connection with them on an individual basis”

The Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students. Preparing, developing and supporting effective educators is one of DESE’s primary goals.

Mr. Hamby is eligible to compete for Missouri Teacher of the Year for 2019. The selection committee, comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders, will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist this fall.

The winner and the finalists will be honored at a banquet in October in Jefferson City.

The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.