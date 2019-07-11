Ava Masonic Lodge #26 Awards Scholarships

Submitted Photo

Ava Masonic Lodge recently presented three scholarships to local students. Pictured (left to right) are: Rick Baker, David Emerson, Dwight Emerson, Jacob Key, Scott Stark, and River Stark.

Tuesday, July 2 – We have our evening meal at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. We eat in the basement and then we convene for our lodge meeting at 7:30 p.m. This is true of our regular stated meetings only and special meetings, for degree work, may start earlier and members will be notified of time changes. All members are invited to eat with us, as are friends and family members. It is a good time for fellowship.

This particular evening we enjoyed having our three scholarship students with us for dinner. Before our lodge opened at 7:30 p.m., they were presented with their scholarships. The three graduating students are: Jacob Henry, Dwight Emerson, and River Stark. Dwight and River also have fathers that are members of our lodge. Jacob will be attending S&T at Rolla; Dwight will attend Texas A&M, and River will be attending OTC in Springfield, Missouri.

At 7:30 p.m. all assembled upstairs in the lodge hall for our stated meeting. All stood and gave the Pledge of Allegiance and lodge was then opened in due form on the Third Degree of Freemasonry. All business of the lodge was conducted in this degree.

Those in chairs (or offices) of the lodge were: W.B. Richard Baker, W.M., Tom Williams, Secretary, RWB David Norman, Treasurer, RWB Craig Carter, SW, Billy Stewart, JW, Rick Allen, Chaplain, Darren Young, SD, KevinFindley, JD protem, and John King, Tiler, protem. Our only guest of the evening was Kevin Findley from Mansfield Lodge #543.

The previous minutes were read and approved as read. One petition for affiliation was presented to the lodge by Brother Tim Bellfield. The petition was read for the first time and a committee of investigation was appointed and they were: WB Rick Baker, WM, chairman, Darren Young, SD, and Billy Stewart, JW. The petition will be read for the second and final time at the next regular meeting and will be balloted upon. A previous petition was presented for the second time for balloting, it failed, and may be presented again in a year.

RWB Orvil Loge is still recovering from surgery. RWB David Norman, Treasurer, stood and gave the finanical report and the lodge is still in good financial condition.

A motion was made by Brother Darren Young, SD, to draw a name on the raffle for the bow. Brother Billy Stewart, JW, seconded the moion and the motion passed. The winner of the bow was Brandon Maggard, an employee of the City of Ava, Misouri. Brother Young was to present the bow to Mr. Maggard.

Brother Stewart stood and asked for the lodge to have a work day or two to correct, fix, and clean around and in the lodge. We need to replace our chairs and have new ones to be picked up at Cabool, concrete to be cleaned, outside doors to be painted, and other small items to be fixed. He will contact members for help and set the day.

Next month is election time and good attendance is required. Please, all members attend and vote. Also, Monday, July 8, 2019 our lodge will give a Third Degree beginning with supper at 6 p.m.; Mansfield Lodge will be giving a First Degree on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and a Third Degree on July 13, begining at 9 a.m.

No further business appearing, lodge was closed in due form, peace and harmony prevailing.