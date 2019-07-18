Ava Head Start Accepting Applications for 2019-20

Ava Head Start Center has announced they are now accepting children’s applications for the coming school year. To qualify, children must be three- or four-years-old on or before July 31, 2019.

Parents are encouraged to learn more about Head Start and discover what the program offers. Please feel free to call the Center at 417-683-5217, or stop by the Ava Head Start facility, located approximately two miles west on Y Highway.

Head Start works with the whole child in preparation for kindergarten. The program promotes early education, health and wellness, as well as disability services and social services.

Parents also have opportunities to engage in all aspects of the program.

Transportation is offered to the fullest extent possible.

The program has extended hours, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.