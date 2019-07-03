AVA FFA Members Win Awards at MO State Leadership Camp

Submitted Photos

Six students from Ava’s FFA program attended the FFA Leadership Camp at Camp Rising Sun held June 17th-21st in Kaiser, Mo. Pictured above with their leadership medals are (Front row)Lauren King, Layla Giorgianni, Samantha Lawson, and Mackenzie Lawson. Back Row: Zhane Sliger and Caden Prock. Pictured below is Caden Prock with his All Around Camper from Ava award.

Below are the first place FFA Rituals Team consisting of Lauren King, Layla Giorgianni, Samantha Lawson, and Caden Prock.