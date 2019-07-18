Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Cass County Roofing Company for Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office filed a lawsuit against Apex Contracting & Roofing (“Apex”), a roofing company in Cass County, Missouri and its owner Jason Stewart. The lawsuit was brought as a result of multiple complaints filed by Missouri consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that Apex and Stewart violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by requiring consumers to pay certain amounts of money prior to beginning work, promising substantive completion by certain dates and failing to provide the promised roofing and construction services in sufficient quality or on time. Reported losses to Missouri consumers are over $70,000.

“As Missouri’s Attorney General, it’s my duty to ensure that those responsible for defrauding Missourians are held accountable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This lawsuit is yet another example of the important work that our Consumer Protection Section does every single day, and illustrates how important it is to hear from consumers across the state. We’re here to help, and we urge victims of fraud or scams to report them to our office so that we can take action.”

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians, who believe they may be the victim of a construction scam, to file a complaint with his office online at ago.mo.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.