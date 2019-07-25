Arno – Hellen Blakey

July 21– Last Monday, I received .8” in my rain gage by 7 p.m.; and .1” by last Tuesday morning.

James came last Monday with my ice cream freezer and my cake pan. Last Tuesday, I went to Ozark to get my A1C checked; after I left there, I stopped and ate, then I filled up with gas for $2.33/gallon.

I stopped at the store and got birthday and anniversary cards for the rest of the year.

I came back by Kay Hutchison’s and visited with her. When I got to town, I went to the drug store for medicine. Wednesday, Jewell and I went back to the youth camp to help serve the young kids, but they had enough help, so we came back. They had 29 at the camp. It was Kiddy Camp.

Thursday, I baked bread.

Friday, I went out to get my mail and when I came back to the porch, I fell down on the porch and kissed it good. I got a knot on my forehead and my sunglasses cut the bridge of my nose. I am sore but doing OK. George and Violet stopped and Violet held her umbrella over me until the first responders and ambulance got there.

Annie Blakey came by with Alexia and Owen, and when they left, they took my birthday card for Anita Smith who is in the nursing home.

Saturday was Adrian Reid’s first birthday. James came by and took my card and ball up to Adrian’s party. I didn’t feel like going because they had the party at the Sequiota Park in Springfield. Those present were Brittany Sturgeon and Lincoln, Justin and Tara Coonce, Jett, Haven, and Canyon, Trae and Kendra Shelton, Finley and Sloane, James Blakey, friends, Bill and Natasha, and two daughters Clementine and Rainna, Tevin’s brother Cortney and his fiance` Jamison, and Kristie Blakey. It got pretty warm so they cut it short.

Monica came up and we visited the MOCH Wellness Center and looked around, got groceries in town and came home and ate. Then I took a nap and Monica went to the store to get things for us.

Bro. Charles’ message Sunday was about The Place You Didn’t Want to Go, coming from Revelation, 2 Peter, Matthew 7:13. The straight and wide gates, Luke 16:22-24 about the rich man and Lazarus, Psalm 28: 20, Matthew 25:21, the parable of the talents. It was a very good message.

It was good to have Sister Gladys Peak in chuch with us.

I stopped by Kay’s and took her eggs and visited a while.

Ellis and Michelle Blakey and her brother came that afternoon to see me.

Keep praying for our sick folks because they all need it. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.