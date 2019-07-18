Arno – Hellen Blakey

Kim Hathcock stopped last Monday and picked up the eggs for the Courthouse ladies. I took my news in later, went by the drug store, and then stopped by the Chamber of Commerce and visited with Nina and Judy.

Ellis stopped by on his way home from work last Tuesday. I baked bread that day.

Wednesday, I received .4” in my rain gage by 6 p.m.

I baked a cake Thursday and that evening Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, and Hellen Blakey went to their O.E.S. meeting in Theodosia.

Friday, I took some cards and food down to Kay and Harold Hutchison.

Saturday, Lakota, Tevin, and Adrian came down to the City Park where they had pictures taken of Adrian for his 1 year old picture. Then they came over and visited with me before going back home.

Monica came up and took me out to supper and visited until almost 9 p.m.

Sunday, we missed Kay in church. We pray for a quick recovery.

Bro. Charles’ thought for his message was “Religion Doesn’t Count.” Coming from Matthew 23:1-36. You must be born again and live a Christian life.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and the ones in training.