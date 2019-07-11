Arno – Hellen Blakey

June 30 – Lakota and Tevin Reid and Adrian came down last Monday and spent the day and ate dinner with me. That was for her early birthday dinner 7/9. Later that evening, they went down to James’.

Mark brought me some eggs last Tuesday. I took my news and eggs for Kay, and picked up Jo Stephens’ picture and took it to her on my way home.

James came by that evening and changed his clothes and went to Jett’s ball game.

Wednesday I baked bread.

Thursday, I got 1 drop out of the rain that came down.

Violet stopped Thursday and picked up their eggs. Betty Legue stopped by on her way home and picked up a picture of her mom. Gwen Hubbard came up Friday evening and we went over to the nursing home to watch their fireworks. Monica and Joel came later. While over there, I went in and visited with Mary Blakey, and Guy and Linda Scott. Guy will be 100 on July 6.

Saturday I went to the drug store and got groceries.

Sunday was another pretty day to go to church. Bro. Charles preached from 1 John 1:9 on “Sin”; and Matthew 4:23, 6:31-33 on “Sickness and Disease.”

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for ournation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.

July 8 – Last Monday, I had .1-1/2” of rain by 4 p.m. Wednesday by 6 p.m. I had .5” in my rain gage. Sunday afternoon I got .3”.

Nina stopped by last Monday on her way home from work.

I stopped by Dorothy Herrell’s last Tuesday on my way to town with my news, and got some vitamins.

I went to town Wednesday and mailed a letter, went and got a phone card, paid light bill, got some groceries at Town and Country and when I put them in my trunk I locked my keys in the trunk. A couple came out with their groceries right next to my car so I asked them where they lived and they said Goodhope, so they took me home to get my extra key. I appreciate them and told J. Christenson and Kitty that the Lord had put them there at the right time.

Mark and Sherry brought me some eggs Thursday morning. Lakota Reid and Adrian came down at 1:15 and got me and my food, then we went down to James’ where we gathered with Trae and Kendra Shelton, Finley and Sloane, J.K. and Brittany Sturgeon and Lincoln. James had barbecued. After we ate, they shot off the fireworks and we tried to make homemade ice cream, but it never froze. I guess we tried to use table salt and not rock salt, but they ate my blackberry cobbler instead, then everyone went home.

I went to town Friday and stopped at Betty Jenkins’ with her birthday card and cake one day early, went and got Guy Scott’s birthday card for Saturday. Lee Aborn mowed my grass today. Saturday before noon, I went to the nursing home and gave Guy Scott his 100 year birthday card and cake.

I went to Dustin and Kelsey Seaborn’s at 2 for Bentlee’s birthday party. Those present were great grandparents Dwayne and LoraKay Davis, Hellen Blakey, Grandparents Grandpa and Me-me Blakey, Crystal, uncle and aunts, Chad and Laura Blakey, Jesse Seaborn, Mark Weston Blakey, girlfriend Hailey, Cousins Lucas and Emmy Blakey, Dustin and Kelsey Seaborn, and Maddilynn. Bentlee opened all his presents, then we had cupcakes and ice cream. That evening we all went down to Mark’s where we had barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs. Potluck was brought in to go with it. Fireworks were set off by Mark W and Hailey and we had homemade ice cream. I am not sure how many were down there. I forgot to count.

Mark W. and Hailey took me home later on.

Sunday was a good day to go to church. I had little Nora Elliott in my class and it was good to have some in my class again.

Bro. Charles’ message was about “Moving Day” Deuteroomy Ch. 1, 2, and others.

