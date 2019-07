Photo submitted

Members of the Ava High School graduating class of 1954 convened on Saturday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church in Ava, Mo. Classmates shown above are: seated front, Danny Letsinger, Lana Fleetwood Strong; back row, Charlene Graham Letsinger, Betty Joslyn Forrester, Leo Thompson, Jerry Pitts, Chester Jenkins, Harold Miller, Ann Burris Hunt, Charles Mason, Lora Huff Smith, Jimmie Mailen, Helen Sagerser Votaw, and Jerry Pool. The class is celebrating 65 years.