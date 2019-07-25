Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 14th – July 20th

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 4

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 9

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well Being – 3

Civil – 3

Community Policing – 3

Domestic Disturbance – 3

General Disturbance – 5

Follow-up – 1

Found Property – 1

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Left Without Paying – 2

Misc. All Other – 13

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Order of Protection – 1

Paper Service – 1

Stalking – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 14

Trespassing – 1

Total – 80

On 7/15, Ava Police were called to the 400 block of Henley Street for reports of a loose gray pit bull. They weren’t able to find the dog, but warned the owner.

On 7/15 Ava Police were called to the Health Department with reports of a subject trying to get into the side door. While on the phone the caller reported the subject went into a seizure. Police called Cox ambulance and the subject was transported out by ambulance.

On 7/16, Ava Police checked a suspect vehicle and found a subject wanted by the DCSO for questioning in a recent shooting. The subject was transported to DCSO.

On 7/17 Ava Police were summoned to the 200 block of Fleetwood street with reports of neglected dogs tied up with no water. The situation was handled by animal control.

On 7/17 Ava Police were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 909 Springfield Avenue, where an employee admitted to thef. Ava Police arrested the employee.