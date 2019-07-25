Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
July 14th – July 20th
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 4
- Assault – 1
- Agency Assist – 9
- Assist Person – 1
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 2
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Check Well Being – 3
- Civil – 3
- Community Policing – 3
- Domestic Disturbance – 3
- General Disturbance – 5
- Follow-up – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Fraud – 1
- Funeral Escort – 2
- Left Without Paying – 2
- Misc. All Other – 13
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Order of Protection – 1
- Paper Service – 1
- Stalking – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 14
- Trespassing – 1
Total – 80
On 7/15, Ava Police were called to the 400 block of Henley Street for reports of a loose gray pit bull. They weren’t able to find the dog, but warned the owner.
On 7/15 Ava Police were called to the Health Department with reports of a subject trying to get into the side door. While on the phone the caller reported the subject went into a seizure. Police called Cox ambulance and the subject was transported out by ambulance.
On 7/16, Ava Police checked a suspect vehicle and found a subject wanted by the DCSO for questioning in a recent shooting. The subject was transported to DCSO.
On 7/17 Ava Police were summoned to the 200 block of Fleetwood street with reports of neglected dogs tied up with no water. The situation was handled by animal control.
On 7/17 Ava Police were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 909 Springfield Avenue, where an employee admitted to thef. Ava Police arrested the employee.