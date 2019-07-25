Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900  – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 14th – July 20th

  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 4
  • Assault – 1
  • Agency Assist – 9
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Check Building – 2
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • Check Well Being – 3
  • Civil – 3
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Domestic Disturbance – 3
  • General Disturbance – 5
  • Follow-up – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 2
  • Left Without Paying – 2
  • Misc. All Other – 13
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
  • Order of Protection – 1
  • Paper Service – 1
  • Stalking – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 14
  • Trespassing – 1

Total – 80

On 7/15, Ava Police were called to the 400 block of Henley Street for reports of a loose gray pit bull. They weren’t able to find the dog, but warned the owner.

On 7/15 Ava Police were called to the Health Department with reports of a subject trying to get into the side door. While on the phone the caller reported the subject went into a seizure. Police called Cox ambulance and the subject was transported out by ambulance.

On 7/16, Ava Police checked a suspect vehicle and found a subject wanted by the DCSO for questioning in a recent shooting. The subject was transported to DCSO.

On 7/17 Ava Police were summoned to the 200 block of Fleetwood street with reports of neglected dogs tied up with no water. The situation was handled by animal control.

On 7/17 Ava Police were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 909 Springfield Avenue, where an employee admitted to thef. Ava Police arrested the employee.

