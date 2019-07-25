Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment On Patrol

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced today a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., will arrive on August 5, 2019, to examine all aspects of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s policies and procedures, management, and operations and support services. Verification by the assessment team that the Missouri State Highway Patrol meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is a vital part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation — an esteemed recognition of law enforcement professionalism and excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, a public forum will be held concerning the services and performance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The public forum will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the hearing room of the Missouri Gaming Commission building at 3417 Knipp Drive, Jefferson City, MO.

The public and Patrol employees also are invited to offer comments to the assessment team on the services and performance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol by calling (877) 545-5511 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the ability of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to comply with Commission standards. A summary of the standards is available in the Patrol’s Research and Development Division, General Headquarters, 1510 East Elm Street in Jefferson City. The local contact person concerning access to the standards summary is Sergeant Tom Walley, telephone (573) 526-7107.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the ability of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.

“Adhering to the CALEA standards is a way for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to show accountability and integrity,” said Col. Olson. “Patrol employees have served and protected the citizens of Missouri since 1931. Since the beginning, they have been held to the highest standards and acted as true professionals who attempt to respond to every situation effectively and efficiently.”

Sgt. Walley, accreditation manager for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, but out-of-state, agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit Patrol facilities and other places where compliance can be witnessed. The assessors are: Ms. Charis Paulson, of Des Moines, IA, and Mr. David Dishong, of Lincoln, NE.

The assessors will report back to the Commission after completing their review of the agency. The Commission will then decide whether the Missouri State Highway Patrol is to be granted continued accredited status. Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., inquiries may be addressed to the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155, by telephone at (703) 352-4225, or by visiting their website at www.calea.org.